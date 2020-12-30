Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex Sells 1,550,000 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $15,190,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.93. 4,833,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,710. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $321.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IMMR shares. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on Immersion from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Immersion by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Immersion by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,625 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in Immersion in the third quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

