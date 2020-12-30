Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.51

Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.51 and traded as low as $11.43. Optibase shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 397 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $61.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Optibase had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optibase stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Optibase worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Optibase Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBAS)

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Luxemburg, Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. It purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes.

