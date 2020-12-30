Optimal Shelf Availability Token (OSA) Market Capitalization Achieves $160,128.74

Optimal Shelf Availability Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Optimal Shelf Availability Token has a market cap of $160,128.74 and approximately $4,595.00 worth of Optimal Shelf Availability Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Optimal Shelf Availability Token has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One Optimal Shelf Availability Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Optimal Shelf Availability Token Profile

Optimal Shelf Availability Token launched on April 9th, 2018. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC. The official message board for Optimal Shelf Availability Token is medium.com/osadc. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s official website is token.osadc.io/en.

Buying and Selling Optimal Shelf Availability Token

Optimal Shelf Availability Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimal Shelf Availability Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimal Shelf Availability Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimal Shelf Availability Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

