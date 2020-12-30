Orbital Energy Group (NYSE:OEG) Shares Gap Down to $2.47

Shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:OEG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.26. Orbital Energy Group shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 12,029 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Orbital Energy Group (NYSE:OEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEG. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $151,000.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile (NYSE:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

