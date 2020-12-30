Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Orphazyme A/S in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Orphazyme A/S in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ORPH opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Orphazyme A/S has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth about $1,033,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth about $5,062,000.

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

