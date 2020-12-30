Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

OR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. CIBC raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.75 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 179,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 267,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

