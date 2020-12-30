Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) Trading Up 9.7%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) shares were up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.39 and last traded at $59.25. Approximately 509,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 349,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.95.

Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million.

In other Outset Medical news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $185,601,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

