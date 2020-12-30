Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $76.82. 6,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $78.99.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In other Owens Corning news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

