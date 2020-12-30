Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.08

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 3980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Biomedica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

About Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

