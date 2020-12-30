Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Trading 5.2% Higher

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.40 and last traded at $44.91. 1,394,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,765,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.