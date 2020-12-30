Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $27.13

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.13, but opened at $29.80. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 751 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -76.91 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $7,717,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,946,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock worth $36,271,905 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $35,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $58,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

