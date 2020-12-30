Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30. 6,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 12,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter.

Pacific Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFLC)

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

