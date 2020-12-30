Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,153 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PMBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $198,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMBC opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.32 million, a PE ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 0.62. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

