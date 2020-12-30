Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Trading Up 15.3%

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) were up 15.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 12,314,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 489% from the average daily volume of 2,092,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($0.29) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 11,056.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 476,878 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 402.6% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80,528 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,109,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 774,329 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 35.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 138,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the period.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

