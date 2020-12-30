Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $84,000 in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Sientra during the third quarter valued at about $2,694,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sientra by 153.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 282,057 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sientra during the second quarter valued at about $882,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 370.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 203,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sientra during the second quarter valued at about $1,411,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

SIEN stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Sientra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $197.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 130.33% and a negative net margin of 140.76%. The business had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Sientra Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

