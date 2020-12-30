Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 17,451 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,451 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,430,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 563,109 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,321,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Village Farms International by 646.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 96,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Village Farms International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Village Farms International by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,228,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,343,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,897,078.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100 in the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $661.22 million, a PE ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 2.34.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

