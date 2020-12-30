Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 84,080 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 86.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84,080 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 95,944 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,699,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 227,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 168,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 105,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BNED shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Craig Hallum raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

In related news, CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge sold 232,828 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $535,504.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,828 shares of company stock worth $588,654. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BNED opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $267.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.84.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.62. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $595.49 million for the quarter.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

