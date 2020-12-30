Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) were up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.23 and last traded at $33.23. Approximately 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKIUF shares. CIBC raised their price target on Parkland from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parkland in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Parkland from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKIUF)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

