Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Price Tops $1.00

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00024888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00131622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.11 or 0.00581615 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00158610 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00305876 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00051351 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token launched on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.