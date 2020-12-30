Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $81.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Bank of America from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

PAYX stock opened at $93.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.05. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,479 shares of company stock valued at $48,448,737 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Paychex by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Paychex by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 61,063 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

