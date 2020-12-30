PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Truist

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price raised by Truist from $17.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.80.

PDC Energy stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $46,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares in the company, valued at $317,380.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

