Peabody Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,084 call options on the company. This is an increase of 340% compared to the average volume of 1,155 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 157,182 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 117,093 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,147 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 32,247 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,309 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

NYSE:BTU opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $222.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.48. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.22 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

