Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.46 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

PGC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

In other news, Director F Duffield Meyercord acquired 1,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at $37,203.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy E. Doyle acquired 2,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $34,660.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,282.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,650 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 320,269.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,138,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,365,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 92,642 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 139.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 41,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 226.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $429.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

