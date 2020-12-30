Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,478 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 147.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 30,108 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 217.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PAG opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

