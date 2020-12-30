pEOS Price Tops $0.0003 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. One pEOS token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and Chaince. pEOS has a market cap of $222,647.27 and approximately $2,199.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00129218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.42 or 0.00570223 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00155712 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00301021 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019274 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00050205 BTC.

pEOS Token Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. The official website for pEOS is peos.one. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one.

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Chaince. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

