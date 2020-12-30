Perpetual Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $1.07 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00003724 BTC on exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.94 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00025495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00128536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00568084 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00154830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00303625 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019111 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00050026 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,580,913 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi.

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

