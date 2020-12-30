Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) Shares Gap Down to $3.31

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $2.97. Phoenix Tree shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 3,204 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phoenix Tree stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 0.31% of Phoenix Tree worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK)

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases apartments from property owners and rents them to residents and corporate clients in the People's Republic of China. It designs, renovates, and furnishes apartments; and provides WiFi, 24/7 resident support, and common area maintenance and utilities to the residents, as well as repair and maintenance for private rooms.

