Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DOC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,574. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 508,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 388,289 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,979,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,683,000 after acquiring an additional 500,700 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 373.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 55,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

