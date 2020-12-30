Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ping Identity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.94.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Ping Identity’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 27,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $824,248.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,619,446.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,185,411 shares of company stock valued at $138,250,089 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 830,623 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ping Identity by 263.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $2,021,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Ping Identity by 188.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,458,000 after acquiring an additional 579,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ping Identity by 57.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,204,000 after acquiring an additional 795,005 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

