PiplCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $99,295.19 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. PiplCoin has a market cap of $99,295.19 and approximately $586.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PiplCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 59.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00025414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00131194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.50 or 0.00582157 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00158094 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00304877 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019261 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00051122 BTC.

PiplCoin Token Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 tokens. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

