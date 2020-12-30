Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) (CVE:PLU) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) (CVE:PLU) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.43. Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 11,656 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$45.13 million and a PE ratio of -6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) Company Profile (CVE:PLU)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in Falchani Lithium Project and Macusani Uranium Project in the Puno District of southeastern Peru.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.