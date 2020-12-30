POA Network (POA) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Bancor Network and Ethfinex.

POA Network Profile

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network.

POA Network Coin Trading

POA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

