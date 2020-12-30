POA Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One POA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. POA has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $105,741.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, POA has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

POA Coin Profile

Get POA alerts:

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 283,016,485 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Bibox, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.