PolypuX (PUX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $719.00

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One PolypuX token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. PolypuX has a total market cap of $91,632.53 and $719.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolypuX has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00131289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.34 or 0.00584244 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00154910 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00308500 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019339 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00051330 BTC.

PolypuX Token Profile

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com.

Buying and Selling PolypuX

