PolySwarm (NCT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,916.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $10,916.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00039312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00284375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00025549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.55 or 0.01984471 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (NCT) is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.