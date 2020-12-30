Populous Reaches Market Cap of $23.37 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001570 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a total market capitalization of $23.37 million and $1.40 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Populous has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Populous Profile

Populous (PPT) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

