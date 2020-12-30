Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 6th (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:PSTX) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 6th. Poseida Therapeutics had issued 14,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 10th. The total size of the offering was $224,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

PSTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $43,281,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $11,097,000.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

