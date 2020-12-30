PotlatchDeltic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,028 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,854% compared to the typical daily volume of 155 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $51.68.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,485 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,582,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2,789.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 992,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 957,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after purchasing an additional 282,154 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,179,000 after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

