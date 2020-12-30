Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 33.67 ($0.44).

PMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) stock traded down GBX 0.11 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 19.91 ($0.26). The company had a trading volume of 7,537,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,208,600. The stock has a market cap of £184.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.62. Premier Oil plc has a 12-month low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 120.70 ($1.58).

Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

