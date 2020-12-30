PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Stock Rating Lowered by Barrington Research

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) was downgraded by research analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

NASDAQ PRGX opened at $7.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $180.01 million, a PE ratio of -20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. PRGX Global has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PRGX Global will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGX. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the second quarter valued at about $3,778,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 16.5% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 142,058 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PRGX Global by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PRGX Global by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

