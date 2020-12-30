PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRO. Northland Securities boosted their price target on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other news, EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $90,847.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,401.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PROS by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PROS by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PROS during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PROS during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS stock opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PROS has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PROS will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

