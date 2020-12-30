ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.09

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 66 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.6% during the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SH)

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

