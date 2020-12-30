ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.36 and last traded at $55.65. Approximately 223,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 911,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.85.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.06% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



