ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $179.20

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $179.20 and last traded at $179.20, with a volume of 10340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.65.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 58.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 413,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,108,000 after buying an additional 151,691 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 39.2% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 132,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 261.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 183.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 709.7% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

