ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $75.50 and last traded at $76.58. Approximately 958,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,249,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.37.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the third quarter worth $70,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 161.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at $338,000.

