ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Gap Down to $3.34

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.20. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 8,222 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth $534,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

