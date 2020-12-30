ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VIXM)

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 10,356 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,350% compared to the average volume of 714 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $893,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,547,000 after purchasing an additional 696,439 shares during the period.

VIXM opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $50.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.22.

