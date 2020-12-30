Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,190.65

Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,190.65 and traded as high as $1,402.50. Prudential plc (PRU.L) shares last traded at $1,384.00, with a volume of 3,539,154 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,182 ($15.44) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,563 ($20.42) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,511 ($19.74) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,335.18 ($17.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,279.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,190.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.12 billion and a PE ratio of 256.30.

Prudential plc (PRU.L) Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

