PUBLISH Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $48,035.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One PUBLISH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $623,118.04 and $48,035.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

