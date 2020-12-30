Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.55

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

PLSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $624.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 65.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 22.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 18.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

